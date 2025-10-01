Questions Posed to Candidates

Prior to city council elections, the News Review poses questions to the candidates and publishes their responses. Starting this week, we will publish a question weekly and request that candidates send their 150-word maximum responses (per question) to us by the following Monday at 6 p.m.

Thus, the responses to the question we ask this week, Question 1, will be published Thursday, October 9, when Question 2 will be asked. Responses to Question 2 will be published October 16, when Question 3 will be posed; Question 3 responses will be published October 23.

Question 1: What is the most important thing the city council needs to accomplish in the upcoming term? How would you accomplish it and how would you pay for it?

Candidates are asked to submit their answers to the News Review by 6 p.m. on Monday, October 6, by email to editor@greenbeltnewsreview.com.

In addition, on Thursday, October 9, the Greenbelt News Review, in conjunction with Greenbelt Access Television, will pose questions to council candidates in person at a forum from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Greenbelt Firehouse. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. (see page 7).